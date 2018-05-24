Praise for good landlords in Burnley

Landlords and managing agents in Burnley have been praised for their professional approach to looking after their properties and tenants.

Representatives from two local businesses were presented with certificates to mark their successful applications to Burnley Council’s good landlord and agent scheme (GLAS).

Burnley Council chief operating officer Lukman Patel (centre) presents company director Gareth Hooley and lettings manager Laura Stockdale, of Jon Simon estate agents, with its certificate.

Through property inspections and an audit of their management procedures, Petty estate agents and Jon Simon estate agents have shown that they have a professional approach and the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully manage private rented properties.

Representatives from the company were presented with their accreditation certificates by the council’s chief operating officer Lukman Patel at Burnley Town Hall.

The latest accreditations brings the total number of managing agents accredited to the new code of practice to 10. The others are:

Belvoir Lettings (Burnley), RPC (Rehman Property Consultancy) Sycamore Letting Company Ltd (Pendle), The Bee Hive, Falcon and Foxglove , Eafield and Maple (Lettings) Ltd, IMC (North West) Kes Properties Limited.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said: “Burnley Council works with private landlords to support them and encourage them to raise their standards. These two businesses deserve credit for being accredited under our new code of practice.

“It reflects their professional approach to how they go about their business and the fact they are committed to providing a top class service to their tenants.”

The council has been administrating an accreditation scheme in Burnley since 2001, attracting many landlords and managing agents. In 2016 the council launched a new code of practice to reflect changes in both legislation and best practice that are affecting the private rented sector.

The scheme recognises both good landlords and good managing agents and, helps to raise property conditions and property management standards throughout the borough.

As a landlord you can also become accredited. For an application form and copy of the code of practice please email GLAS@burnley.gov.uk.