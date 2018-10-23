Silentnight sustainability award sends local company into dreamland

Leading local bed manufacturer Silentnight is in dreamland after winning The Furniture Makers’ Company’s Sustainability Award for the second year running.



The Barnoldswick-based company was praised for its sustainability, notably when it achieved absolute zero to landfill status at its sites from September 1st this year.



Silentnight plans to eliminate single use plastic at the business by January 2019, and has also introduced a fully recyclable plastic packaging which is removed and taken away by the company’s delivery team as well as the customer’s old bed, if required.

Nick Booth, marketing director at Silentnight Group, said: “We are delighted to win the coveted Sustainability Award for the second year running. We are proud of our achievements on sustainability across all parts of our business.

The award is recognition for all the great initiatives our colleagues have delivered to position Silentnight Group as a leading manufacturer on sustainability in the furniture industry.”