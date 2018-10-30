Stacks of Halloween fun at Thornton Hall Farm

A spooktacular week of family-friendly activities is planned at Thornton Hall Farm to mark the scariest week of the year!

The popular farm, perfectly situated in Thornton-in-Craven, has been growing thousands of pumpkins this year and they're now ready for the picking. Until tomorrow (Wednesday), between 10am and 4-30pm, the new, mysterious pumpkin patch allows children to pick the pumpkins and carve them back at the farm to scare away those ghouls and ghosts this Halloween!

There are a variety of other "fangtastic" events planned at the farm, from bloody lamb and calf feeding to freaky animal petting to eerie egg collecting and scary mazes!

And until Sunday (November 4th), magical potions can be made and spells learnt at the farm's secret school of Wizards and Witches!

Aspiring witches and wizards are invited to complete the various daily activities, included in your normal admission, to pass your "Witch and Wizard" exams. There is broomstick training, scary mazes, spells, charms and much more! Additional daily activities include magical unicorn rides, scary critters, freaky face painting and circus workshops.

A memorable Halloween experience for everyone and guaranteed to be loved by all ages …. come along if you dare!

Normal admission prices apply and no advance ticket is required. There may be a small additional charge for pumpkin picking, carving, unicorn rides, farm rides and face painting.

For more information, visit: https://www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/school-holiday-fun