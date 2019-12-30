Calling all accountants... yours is the least attractive profession and that's official

What do an accountant, a baliff and a fishmonger have in common?

It is the fact they are the three jobs that are the least attractive professions in the North West, according to a recent survey

Those taking part in the survey from the North West found accountants to be the least attractive profession, with bailiffs in second place and fishmongers coming in third.

And nationally the job of a sewage worker was viewed as being one of the least attractive by 34 per cent of people asked in the PlayOJO's poll.

Cleaners came in second with 12 per cent of the vote closely followed by undertakers (11%) binmen and women (10%) and politicians at six per cent.

On the opposite end of the scale 19 per cent of people viewed being a paramedic as among one of the top jobs and 13 per cent voted for lawyers with data scientists coming in third at 11 per cent.

The jobs of traffic wardens, pest controllers, taxidermists and abbatoir workers were also seen as being among the least attractive professions.

To help give the jobs voted to have the least attractive a 'sexier' image PlayOJO called on 'hotties in the rotties' professions to come together and pose for a calendar to show the UK what they are made of in 2020.

A spokesman for PlayOJO said: "We know some jobs aren’t the sexiest and we think it’s unfair that it can be hard to find love if you have an unpleasant job, but that doesn’t stop good looking people from doing them.

"We wanted to champion these unsexy professions and show a fairer representation of some of the UK’s - assumed - ugliest jobs by creating a calendar of the hard-working people who clean up more than just the streets."