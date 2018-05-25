Can you help this couple?

A couple from Leigh are hoping local residents will be able to help them find a Clitheroe man that they recently met in Manchester.



Mary Halliwell was out in Manchester on Easter Sunday afternoon when they met a man called Ben with connections to Clitheroe.

"He talked about his mother in Clitheroe for quite a long time," said Mary, "and offered his phone number to keep in touch, but we cant find it since and thought the best way to find him is through his mother.

"He told us that she lives in a cottage in Clitheroe and that she was going on a trip to the South of France, the Avignon region, to holiday in a villa with a group of ladies. She travelled over land by train I think because she doesn't like flying."

Mary added: "Ben is 32, approximately and originally from Accrington. He works in the steel industry in Oldham. He now lives in the Didbury/Fallowfield area. He travelled to Australia and lived there for a while I think. They have visited The Mountains of Mourne in Ireland together.

"If anyone knows or recognises this description, I would like to get back in touch with them."

Anyone who can help Mary and her husband get back in touch with Ben can email Mary on mchalliwell@hotmail.co.uk