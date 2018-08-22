Cancer charity's appeal for help to run makeup classes in Burnley

A national charity is appealing for beauty-trained volunteers to run skin care and make up workshops in Burnley for people with cancer.

Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) is holding an induction for volunteers on Monday, September 10th, from 1-3pm at Burnley General Hospital. The workshops will then be held monthly from Wednesday, September 26th.

They will provide practical advice for women and teenagers who are struggling with the visible side effects of cancer treatment. The masterclasses are designed to boost confidence boost by teaching women beauty skills, such as how to draw on missing eyebrows and eyelashes.

They will also offer support in a lively and fun atmosphere as well as the opportunity to meet other women in a similar situation.

The charity was set up 24 years ago in the UK and annually supports around 17,500 women and teenagers through their classes plus thousands more through self-help materials.