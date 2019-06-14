Cancer patients in East Lancashire are still being seen quickly enough while waiting times across England grow longer

East Lancashire Hospitals Trust is meeting strict cancer targets despite services across the country struggling to meet demand.



Hospitals are meant to start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral by a GP in 85% of cases.

However, according to BBC research, 94 out of 131 cancer services in England failed to do that during 2018-19 – compared with 36 five years ago.

From February to April 2019 – the latest months figures are available for – ELHT hit the 85% target all three times.

Dr Ian Stanley, acting medical director at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The Trust works extremely hard, on behalf of our patients, to meet all the cancer performance standards.

"We are very pleased to have been able to achieve the 62 day cancer standards for the last three months (February - April), despite an increase in the number of urgent referrals being received.

"Although there is additional pressure on the service, we are committed to provide high quality patient care, and to take every opportunity to provide treatment as quickly as possible.”