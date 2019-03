A car parked at the roadside in Burnley is believed to have been set on fire deliberately.

The fire was started at just after 4-30am this morning on Abingdon Street.

Firefighters from Burnley used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “The car was parked at the roadside and the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“There were no casualties. Police were notified of the suspected arson.”