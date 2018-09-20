Car ploughs into estate agents

Shoppers and business owners had a narrow escape when a car ploughed into the front of an estate agents in Nelson town centre.

The shocking accident took place just after 9am this morning when a red Audi A4 smashed the front widow of Whitakers estate agents in Manchester Road.

A Ford car was also seen to be damaged nearby, but police could not confirm what caused the accident at this stage.

All emergency services were on the scene, although no serious injuries have been reported. The area has been cordoned off.