Car stung and 'wanted man' arrested after foot chase in Burnley

Police vehicles and a police helicopter were involved in the arrest of the man, who is in his twenties and wanted for a number of offences.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police explained the presence of increased police officers in the local area today. He said: "You may have noticed a lot of police around the Burnley and Padiham, area including our colleagues National Police Air Service HQ and we would like to update you.

"This afternoon a vehicle was stung and after a short foot chase a male in his 20’s who has previously been circulated as wanted has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, burglary and wounding.

Wanted man in custody