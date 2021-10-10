Car stung and 'wanted man' arrested after foot chase in Burnley
A wanted man is in custody after a police chase around the Burnley and Padiham areas earlier today (Sunday).
Police vehicles and a police helicopter were involved in the arrest of the man, who is in his twenties and wanted for a number of offences.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police explained the presence of increased police officers in the local area today. He said: "You may have noticed a lot of police around the Burnley and Padiham, area including our colleagues National Police Air Service HQ and we would like to update you.
"This afternoon a vehicle was stung and after a short foot chase a male in his 20’s who has previously been circulated as wanted has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, burglary and wounding.
"This was a great team effort across a number of departments and we would like to thank the public for their continued support."