Care home kicks off partnership with Clarets

Burnley FC in the Community has teamed up with a Nelson care home with the goal of encouraging more people to work in the care industry.

Andrew Smith House Care Home, run by Stocks Hall, wants to attract young people into the care sector through the Turf Works programme.

Turf Works is a community-based employability programme, for people aged between 16-24, which helps youngsters build and improve confidence for future job opportunities.

The Premier League Programme uses the power of football to engage young people who are not involved in education, training and employment.

Andrew Smith House Care Home has joined the programme, providing a placement area for people who would like to learn about working life within a care home environment.

Jayms Bell, manager of the Nelson home, said: “We are delighted to be partnering in this way for local young people through the ‘Turf Works’ programme. We hope to attract young people into the care sector through passing on valuable knowledge and giving day to day experience of life at Stocks Hall care homes.”