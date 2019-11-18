Carer who tried to steal cash from cancer stricken well known former East Lancashire solicitor could be facing jail

An end-of- life carer tried to take almost £4,000 from a former solicitor suffering from cancer, a court heard.

Kamar Ilyas stole a cheque belonging to vulnerable William Greenwood, who is in his 90s, and then attempted to get £3,700 paid into his partner’s bank account.

Ilyas, who has a record for dishonesty, was thwarted by eagle-eyed bank staff and didn’t get a penny.

Mr Greenwood, who lives in the Barnoldswick area, is very well-known in East Lancashire, where he was a lawyer for many years. His physical health has deteriorated substantially over the last few years, Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 31-year-old defendant, who was his night carer, is now facing a possible jail term for the offences, which involved a 'high degree of breach of trust.'

District Judge James Clarke told him: " I am not satisfied my sentencing powers will be adequate.”

Ilyas was committed to the higher court for sentence and was unconditionally bailed to appear at Burnley Crown Court in January.

The victim’s son John, who followed his father into the legal profession, was in court for the hearing.

Prosecutor Mr Carl Gaffney told the court: " According to his son, William Greenwood is a man who is still as sharp as a tack mentally.”

"The defendant would be present when Mr Greenwood was at his most vulnerable, asleep and without other family members around him.”

The prosecutor said Ilyas took a cheque, filled out his partner’s details as the payee and presented it to a bank, with a view to it being paid into his partner’s account.

Mr Gaffney continued: "Eagle- eyed people at the bank noticed this wasn’t right, stopped the cheque and the money never actually arrived in his partner’s account.

"Certainly, were it not for that, it would have done. Two other cheques have gone missing.

"We can’t lay that necessarily at his door.”

Ilyas, of Lomeshaye Road, Nelson, admitted theft of a cheque between July 13th and 14th and fraud by false representation between July 14th and 15th, by writing out the cheque, intending to gain £3,700 for himself.