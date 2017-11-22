Caring Molly's legacy of love is already helping others

The family and friends of a caring young woman are making sure her legacy of kindness is helping others, just three months after her death.



Burnley Spiritualist Church is to host an event on Friday evening with a medium from Blackpool.

And the spiritualist night, organised by the family and friends of Molly Carter, who was found dead at her home in Burnley in September, is a complete sell out.

All the proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle on the night will be donated to the mental health charity MIND.

Together with a sponsored walk, organised by a group of Molly's friends from Burnley to Padiham, the fund is expected to top £2,500.

Molly's mum, Karen, said: "We never expected to do so well but we are doing this because it is something Molly herself would have done.

"She always wanted to help people and she always put others first."

A collection of toiletries, clothes and other home comfort items, was also held to donate to patients in the mental health unit at Burnley General Hospital.

Students from Burnley's Unity College, where Molly was a pupil, spearheaded the collection, asking family, friends, shops and businesses for donations.

And their request was met with an overwhelming response as hundreds of items were donated.

Karen added: "We have been overwhelmed at how kind people have been since Molly's death and I would like to thank everyone who has helped or made a donation.

"We had about seven car loads packed with items that the patients were so grateful for.

"Molly would have loved to have done something like that so this has been something positive for us to do as a family to remember her."

A popular young woman who was close to her family, Molly was known for her generous nature, preferring to spend her money on gifts and treats for her family rather than herself.

A former pupil of Rosewood Primary School Molly had been working at an insurance brokers but she was a qualified hairdresser after studying at Nelson and Colne College.

She had also worked as a dental nurse but was well known to many shoppers and traders in Burnley as she had worked at Andrew's Butchers in the Market Hall since she was 14.