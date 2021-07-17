Casualty taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Colne house fire
A resident was taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation after a house fire in Colne yesterday evening.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 9:58 am
Updated
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:00 am
Three fire engines from Nelson and Colne were called out to the property in Skipton Road. On arrival they found the fire in the kitchen and living room of a house.
Crews extinguished the blaze using one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to make the scene safe.
The fire broke out at 10-20pm yesterday (Friday).
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews and later taken to hospital for further treatment. Firefighters were in attendance for around two-and-a-half hours."