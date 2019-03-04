Celebrate International Women's Day at Clitheroe event

There's an action-packed programme of events to celebrate International Women's Day in Clitheroe this Saturday.

A wide variety of activities are being staged at the St Mary's Centre on Church Street, from 11am to 4pm, and there will also be the opportunity to enjoy a free lunch!

Suffragette is being screened at The Grand in Clitheroe on Tuesday, March 12th.

There will be free hand massages, the opportunity to take a selfie as a suffragette or the chance to take part in a pebble painting activity, using art to express what's important.

People can also write their thoughts on a “Women's Wall” sharing what makes them happy or angry. This will also provide the opportunity for people to say what they would want to change in the world and locally.

And anyone wanting to make a difference can sign a "Skills Register", perhaps offering to help other women with writing their CV or gaining work experience, or introducing someone to yoga or meditation - the list is endless.

There will also be children's activities, tea, coffee and cake plus a free lunch (including a vegan option) between 12-30 and 1-30pm. Donations are welcome to help cover costs.

The activities will continue throughout the day and there is a great line-up of speakers.

At 11-15am, Mark Taylor from Action for Happiness will talk about how people can take action for a happier and more caring world by increasing well-being in our homes, workplaces, schools and local communities.

At 1-30pm, Coun. Kim Snape, Labour's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South Ribble, will talk about what women have achieved, how far women still have to go and how women can make a difference.

And at 2-30pm, Chrissie Fuller, from the Chorley branch of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign will speak. The campaign is particularly important to women born in the 1950s who are facing financial hardship because their state pension has been postponed.

To help cover the costs of the event, there is a raffle with some great prizes including afternoon tea for two at Foxfields Hotel in Billington and a facial from Bamboo in Langho.

Throughout the day, the event's organisers will be collecting female personal hygiene items such as tampons, pads and shampoo for Ribble Valley Foodbank as women and girls who need to use the food bank also struggle to buy these essentials.

The free event is being organised by Ribble Valley Labour Party women and all are welcome regardless of political affiliation.

Visit Facebook: Ribble Valley International Women's Day 2019 to find out more.

The Grand in Clitheroe is also screening the film “Suffragette” starring Meryl Streep, Carey Mulligan, Anne-Marie Duff and Helena Bonham-Carter. The film tells how women fought for – and won – the right to vote, just over a century ago. The screening is on Tuesday, March 12th, and doors open at 7pm. Tickets are available from: www.thegrandvenue.co.uk