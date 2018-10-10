Charities are winners after Burnley Mayoress hosts fundraising dinner

The Mayoress of Burnley Mrs Patricia Lunt hosted a charity night in Padiham to raise money for her chosen causes for her year in office.



Organised by Julie Redfern, a member of the Mayoress's charity committee, the evening was held at Mamma Mia restaurant.

Guests, who included the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs, enjoyed a three course meal and there was a raffle and other fundraising activities including guess the number of pasta tubes in a bottle.

The night raised £400 which will be donated to Pendleside Hospice, East Lancashire People First, BFC in the Community and BK's Heroes.