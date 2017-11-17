Charity champs create winter wonderland

Burnley and Pendle community champs have created a winter wonderland for young carers and other vulnerable groups.

Coldwell Activity Centre has joined forces with Burnley Princes Trust and Nelson Fire and Rescue Service to temporarily transform one of its cabins into a Santa’s Grotto.

Spreading festive cheer, staff will be also treat the youngsters to craft sessions and Christmas parties in the grotto.

The Princes Trust team spent two weeks sprinkling seasonal magic to turn recycled goods into a home fit for the king of Christmas.

And he couldn't help but ride into town a little early - for Fr Christmas dropped in for a sneak peak with The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Howard Baker, when the cabin was unveiled.