Charity Disney wonderland set to transform Barrowford

Get set for a magical Christmas as Disney hits Pendle.

Families can explore a Disney Winter Wonderland at The Orchard, Barrowford, on Sunday from 4pm.

This year the event will raise funds for Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity, as well as the East Lancashire Health Trust and The Stroke Unit at Pendle Community Hospital, Nelson.

The event has been organised by Paul and Clare Earnshaw, plus volunteers.

Catch all of your favourite Disney characters and sample some festive drinks and treats from a range of food stalls on site. The event is free and suitable for all the family.