Charity's appeal for Pendle lock keepers on Leeds and Liverpool Canal

A national waterways charity is appealing for new Pendle lock keepers on the Leeds & Liverpool Canal.

The Canal & River Trust is recruiting volunteer lock keepers at Barrowford and Greenberfield Locks, Barnoldswick.

They will help ensure the canals are havens for people and wildlife. Tasks will include helping boats through locks, clearing vegetation, maintaining towpaths and teaching children.

Alice Kay, volunteer development coordinator, said: “We’ve people from an amazing array of communities and backgrounds. It’s an iconic role, with volunteer lock keepers often known as the ‘face of the canals.’”

To apply visit: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer/opportunities by January 31st.