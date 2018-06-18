Cheers! Best foot forward for pub walk

Charity supporters will lace up their walking boots this weekend and ensure their drinking arms are ready for a pub walk in aid of the East Lancashire Hospice.

The Rotary Club of Ribblesdale is hosting the fourth annual Ribble Valley Pub Walk on Saturday and it’s set to be the biggest yet.

More than 300 people are expected to step out to raise much-needed funds for the hospice.

This year the circular route, which starts and ends at Whalley Abbey, is slightly longer at 12.5 miles. It will take in 11 pubs along the way: The Dog Inn, the De Lacy Arms, The Swan Hotel, Jack’s of Whalley and Forum Bar; The Eagle at Barrow, Edisford Bridge, The Red Pump Inn at Bashall Eaves; The Three Fishes and The Aspinall Arms at Mitton finishing at the Dog Inn. The first walkers will set off at 11am armed with maps, with the remaining participants stepping out on staggered starts to space out the crowds.

Those taking part can choose how they complete the route, whether they wish to stop for a drink in every pub or just walk the course.

The first three events raised a combined £40,000 and organisers are hoping for an even bigger total this time.

Barry Wood, president nominee for the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, said the event brought together young and old to help the hospice continue its vital work.

To register, visit https://eastlancshospice.org.uk/ribble-valley-pub-walk-2018. You can also register on Saturday at £20 per participant.