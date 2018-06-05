Cheers! Regulars celebrate Burnley pub name change

Clarets fans raised a glass and a cheer as they celebrated the renaming of a Burnley pub in honour of manager Sean Dyche.



Back in November, landlady Justine Lorriman vowed to bench the Princess Royal name if the Clarets managed to qualify for Europe.

Regulars raise a glass outside The Royal Dyche (s)

And the 26-year-old Burnley season ticket holder proved to be as good as her word as she welcomed scores of fans down to the Yorkshire Street pub for the grand ‘Royal Dyche’ sign unveiling.

Legendary Clarets fan Rocky was given the honours and Justine, who was also celebrating five years in charge of the pub, said it was great to see so much support on the day.

“It went really well, better than we expected. There was a really nice family atmosphere.

“Every time I drive to work and see the sign I can’t believe it. It looks great.

“I would love to see his face when he drives past on his way to Turf Moor and sees it for the first time.”

Free Haffner’s pies and live music from Brandon Morris kept visitors entertained on the day.

“We haven’t made any vows for next season yet but we’ll be thinking of something. It’ll have to be big to beat this though.”