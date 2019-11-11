Children's book penned by Pendle mum is published four decades after it was written

Stories a young mum penned, about her two daughters and their friend as they were growing up, have been published for the first time... 40 years after they were written.

The Adventures of INK is a collection of tales written by Gillian Herbert in the 70s when her daughters, Ilona and Nicola were children. Also included in the book is their constant companion and schoolfriend Kay.

And the initials of their names make up the word INK.

Delighted to finally see her tales in print Gillian said: "I could never have imagined all those years ago that one day I would publish a book.

"I wrote the stories for my girls but it feels good to see them in print, I just hope people like them."

The anthology spent years gathering dust in the attic of Gillian's home in Colne until she re-discovered them and handed them to her grand-daughter, Milly Gates, on her eighth birthday.

And just as they had delighted her mum llona before her Milly, who is now 25, was enchanted by the tales woven around the girls' trips out to well known Pendle beauty spot Noyna Rocks which come alive in the book as a home for fairies, witches and secret caves.

Ilona now lives in Earby and France is Nicola's home while Kay lives near to Skipton.

Drawings by the trio and also some illustrations by Milly feature in the book.

A keen writer all her life, Gillian spent many years working for the probation service and she was also a nursery nurse taking care of children with special needs.

Gillian has been a member of Colne and District Writers' Circle for many years and when Geoff Crambie, the group's newly elected chairman, read the The Adventures of INK he persuaded Gillian she must have them published for another generation to enjoy.

The Adventures of INK is published by Rossendale based Kershaw Print and is now on sale at Colne Book Shop priced at £4.99.

Gillian is to hold a book signing session at the shop in Church Street this Saturday from 11am to 1pm.