Children's charity releases statement after Burnley mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of her newborn daughter

A charity, devoted to the protection of children, has released a statement after a Burnley mother was sentenced to life after being found guilty for the second time of the murder of her newborn baby daughter.

Describing the actions of Rachel Tunstill, who was convicted of the murder of baby Mia Kelly at Liverpool Crown Court as "inexplicable" a spokesman for the NSPCC, which is the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said: “This is a terrible case in which Tunstill’s inexplicable actions ended the incredibly short life of her own daughter.

“This should have been a time of love and nurture for Mia, not pain and suffering.

“All babies depend entirely upon the care they receive from those around them and we all have a responsibility to look out for a child’s welfare.

“The NSPCC’s helpline is available for any adult with concerns about a child, on 0808 8005000 or help@nspcc.org.uk.”

Mr Justice King recommended that Tunstill (28) should serve a minimum 17 years before being considered for parole.

Tunstill was convicted yesterday following a retrial at Liverpool Crown Court which lasted seven weeks.

She was originally convicted of the child’s murder in June 2017 but in a subsequent appeal in London at the Court of Appeal, Lord Justice Treacy ruled that the jury in the case should have been offered a verdict of infanticide to consider.

