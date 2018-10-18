Children's handmade poppies go on display in Pendle as part of World War One exhibition

Woven poppies made by children from Earby Springfield School will go on display this weekend for the public to see.

The poppies are among a collection of work the children completed after the school was awarded the Historic England’s Heritage School Award

It was awarded in recognition of their work commemorating local World War One soldiers.

Each class researched Earby soldiers John Granville Berry, Norris Cowgill, Thomas Ashton, Edgar

Smith, Dennis Brown-Clark and William Phillips in a Super Learning Week.

During the week the children explored artefacts from the early 20 th century in Discovery Boxes provided by Craven Museum of Skipton and Imperial War Museum North.

They also visited various war memorials in Earby and some were even invited to meet relatives of the soldiers.

The children also enjoyed a visit from World War One soldier in role, Scott Knowles, who told them

what life was like in the trenches using replica and original artefacts.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said: "The children enjoyed developing their history skills through

activities which allowed them to empathise with local people in the past and to appreciate their

local heritage.

"We are pleased that the school is a recipient of this award.

The children’s work is being displayed at All Saints Church in Earby this Saturday (October 20th) from 10am to 2pm. Refreshments will be provided.