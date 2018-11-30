Christ Church, Colne, hosting special Lights of Love event for Christmas

Pendle residents can send wishes to their far-flung loved ones in a special way this festive season at the Lights of Love Christmas Tree Event.

A ceremony and lights switch-on will take place tonight at 7pm at Christ Church, Colne.

The Christmas tree lights represent the friends and relatives who cannot get together but are still thought of. A card will then be sent to each person who is living far away. In the past, some cards have travelled as far as Papua New Guinea.

There will also be a performance by St Christopher's School Choir and Jazz Band when mince pies and mulled wine will be served.

The event is part of the church's Christmas Tree Festival, which takes place tonight and tomorrow.

Lights are available to purchase from the church for £3. You will be given a form to fill in with a message to your loved one plus details of their address.