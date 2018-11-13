Christmas 2018: Sainsbury's and Argos' donation drive in Colne

Sainsbury’s and Argos will be running a donation drive of toys and food in Colne this Christmas.

Specially designed donation bins will be displayed at the front of each Colne store.

The campaign hopes to encourage customers to give one million food and toy items to help people in need.

Argos requires new toys for children aged between 0-16, while Sainsbury’s is asking for non-perishable food donations.

The retailers are also seeking local charity partners to help distribute these items among the community.

Any interested parties should contact sainsburysargostoydonations@ccworks.co.uk for toy donations and sainsburys@ccworks.co.uk for food donations by Friday.