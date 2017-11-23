Christmas in Colne getting festive spirits up

With locals gearing up for the ever-popular 'Christmas in Colne' event, the town council has promised a "couple of surprises" on top of the classic features and entertainment.

Taking place on Saturday, November 25th, the event will be the conclusion of an exciting year of events, with a range of attractions on show, including a festive market, free face painting and craft activities, Clog dancers, Darwen and Burnley brass bands, free donkey rides, the Pendle Jazzmen, the Pendle Razzamataz Dance Group, a torch-lit parade, carols, the award-winning Helen Green Dance Academy, and the big fireworks finale.

“We have found that the formula for this event works, so we haven’t tinkered with it – there is still free live music, free entertainment and the Christmas Festival operating throughout the day," said Cllr Ash Sutcliffe, Chairman of Colne Town Council’s Events Committee. "The whole thing culminates with our torch-lit parade, which starts from The Crown Hotel at 5.30pm, signalling the Christmas lights switch-on, and the fabulous fireworks at 7 pm.

"We still have a couple of surprises up our sleeve too," Cllr Sutcliffe added.

The festive event will involve a road closure from Windy Bank to the junction of Keighley Road and Craddock Road from 8am until 10pm and a rolling road closure as the parade moves up Albert Road.

Cllr Paul Foxley, Chairman of Colne Town Council, said: “2017 has seen Colne Town Council support the town centre by delivering a range of events throughout the year. It has been an energetic year of activity all aimed at continuing to raise the profile of Colne, and in doing so, not only support local business, but also provide great events for Colners’ to continue to enjoy."