Clarets and sponsors' winning teamwork to help in the community

Clarets shirt sponsors LaBa 360 is winning over fans after a number of initiatives to give back to the community.

The online bookmaker said it was proud to have helped a number of people and groups in the first half of the season.

A spokesman for the company said: "From the start of its partnership with Burnley Football Club, Laba360 has endeavoured to engage with the local community and show its commitment to the club and the people who make it all possible: the supporters.

"The company has done this by publicising the club’s community work and through the ‘Trust Laba’ project it runs with the club: supporters can win tickets to Burnley home games by nominating who they think deserves a free ticket, whether it is a family member who cares for a relative or a friend who volunteers for good causes."

These schemes through the club provide exposure about the work its community department carries out, from outreach projects around the town to the regular workshops it runs at Turf Moor such as the ex-Armed Forces Veterans sessions it hosts every Thursday.

Other recent community partnerships have seen the group invite employees from Farmhouse Biscuits who hand out free food to the unemployed in the local area to the Huddersfield match and Children’s Volunteer football coaches in the Daneshouse area of Burnley were invited to the Bournemouth game.

For the Man United game, four submariners, who are rarely onshore, were able to see the team play at Turf Moor and eight volunteers from the Burnley Homeless Community Kitchen were also invited to the match.

While on Thursday afternoons Burnley FC in the Community holds regular sessions for ex-Armed Force Veterans and Laba360 invited number of them to the Turf to watch the Chelsea match.

In September, Burnley Football Club was awarded the Companionship Award by BBC Radio Lancashire for its Extra Time community project.

Extra Time is a weekly social session that tackles the loneliness and isolation some senior citizens may be experiencing and improve their physical and mental wellbeing. The sessions include board games, quizzes and light physical activity such as indoor carpet bowls and pitch sidewalks.