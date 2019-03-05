Colin's close shave for Pendleside Hospice

A Barrowford man who grew his hair and beard so he could shave it off for charity has raised £2,100 for Pendleside Hospice.

Colin Wilde decided to raise money for the hospice after the care and support it had given his friends.

He took the brave decision to shave off his hair and beard which he had been growing in the months leading up to this taking place at The Bridge Pub, Barrowford. Colin also organised a raffle on the night with the help of Susan Hunt and Lorraine Higson which increased the overall total.

Colin said: "I would like to thank all the local businesses in Colne and Barrowford for their kind donations and all the staff at The Bridge pub for their support."