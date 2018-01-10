Colleagues banking on a great reunion

A reunion for colleagues, who worked at a Colne bank that closed last year after 125 years in the town, will be held next week.

The NatWest closed in September and Anne Woodhead, who worked there for 40 years, decided to hold a reunion for the numerous people who will have worked there over the years.

The venue for the reunion is the Sparrow Hawk Hotel in Fence next Friday (January 19th).

The former Colne District Bank and a branch of the National and Provincial, the bank in Church Street was closed as transactions had decreased by 20 per cent since 2011 as more and more customers chose online banking services.

A supper is being laid on for £8 a head and anyone who would like to attend is asked to contact Anne as soon as possible on anthonywoodhead@gmail.com.