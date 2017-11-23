Colne band celebrate album release with Barnoldswick gig

A Colne-born musician is celebrating the release of his band's new album with a launch party at the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre.

Jake Dixon, whose band The Hiding Magpies have recently released their eponymous album with the single, 'You Can Run but You Can’t Hide' already proving popular on Spotify, will be celebrating the group's success at the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre on December 19th at 8:00pm.

A seminal album, the record has been described as "expressive, like Tom Petty, plaintive, like P J Harvey, and down-to-earth, like Johnny Cash," and is set for raving reviews, with songwriter Jake and the band having drawn inspiration from their roots in the North of England.

Something of a coming-of-age for the 22-year-old, Jake said: “I'm so proud of this album – it contains so much of me in it that you could say it is part of who I am."

Jake and the band are currently putting together a tour for early next year, with tickets for the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre show available from £5, with half of the proceeds going to charity for kids with disabilities.