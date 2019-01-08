Colne binge-drinker twice the limit continued drinking while waiting for police after crash

A late-night drink-driver who hit two cars had some more alcohol whilst waiting for the police, a court heard.

"Binge drinker" Stuart Lowe (31) was found to be more than twice the limit after the crash on Alkincoates Road in Colne. Police had found an opened can of beer in his Ford Focus after the 11pm collision, in which he struck both a car coming the other way and a parked vehicle.

Burnley magistrates were told how dad-of-one Lowe has a previous conviction for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and was on a suspended sentence for domestic violence. He blew 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Geoff Ireland, defending, told the hearing Lowe had been out and then went to a friend's home, where he had some more drink. The solicitor continued: "He accepts now it was foolish to get back in the car."

Mr Ireland said the defendant remained with the vehicle and sat in it until police arrived. The solicitor added: "He drank some more. It might have had some slight impact on his reading. That's the explanation for the opened can."

Lowe, of Green Road in Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol last December 8th. He was banned for three years, was given 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, was fined £120, and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.