Colne-born musician ready for highly-anticipated album release

An up-and-coming Lancastrian band are set to release their debut album later this month, with their Colne-born front man gearing up for the album launch party at the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre.

The Hiding Magpies, led by Colne-based Jake Dixon, will be at the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre on Rainhall Road on the 19th December starting at 8:00pm, with the innovative band keen to celebrate their impending eponymous album release.

With Jake, who grew up in Colne but who pays tribute to the cultural scene of Nashville in the new album, writing and performing the band's songs, The Hiding Magpies have an uplifting and timelessness to their music.

Along with Jake, Hollies drummer Ben Gonzales, Atomic Rooster bass player Shug Spencer, professionally-trained musician Ross Munro, and jazz, blues, and country guitarist Dan Arnold worked hard on the album, with producer Rahuel Massey adding the final touches.

Their new album can be found on Spotify or purchased through the Hiding Magpies' Facebook page at https://en-gb.facebook.com/thehidingmagpies/.