Colne cleaning firm lands contract with estate agents Petty Real

Award-winning estate agent Petty Real has signed a deal with Colne cleaning company Unique Clean Hire and Facilities Ltd.

Company director Ian Bythell said supporting local business was at the core of Petty Real's ethos, and Unique Clean was the obvious choice when they decided to contact the services of a cleaning company.

"We are really pleased to be working with Unique Clean," he said. "They are a great local firm and we would recommend them to anyone.

"When you use local companies, it gives a boost the to community, so it's the natural choice for us. Wherever we can we're determined to buy in Lancashire and bring back a billion."

Unique Clean has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years. Since 2017, the Shed Street firm has doubled its turnover and now employs more than 65 members of staff.

Specialising in commercial and contract cleaning, and facilities management, the company boasts an impressive list of clients including Airbus, Eric Wright, Barnfield Construction, Burnley Football Club, Boohoo, the NHS, the shopping outlet Boundary Mill, and now Petty Real.