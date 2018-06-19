Colne commemorates its fallen soldiers

The striking Pendle Hill artwork is just one part of a huge event in Colne to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Colne Town Council is making the final preparations for one of the biggest events it has ever staged in the town.

This Saturday will be the final big event in the three Colne Commemorates days, which have been staged over four years to commemorate The First World War.

The day will begin with a parade, assembling at Colne’s British Legion in Keighley Road, which will then head towards the town centre down Keighley Road, before joining Craddock Road, then Albert Road as it makes its way to the War Memorial for a short service and the reading of the names of the fallen.

Last Sunday, East Lancashire and parts of Yorkshire watched in fascination and amazement as the Colne Commemorates artwork by Philippe Handford was slowly revealed on Pendle Hill over seven hours as the team working on it battled adverse weather conditions.

The 300 ft x550 ft installation in white horticultural fleece has been widely covered in the regional media and has generated a huge response on social media. The finished artwork is the date 1918 composed of three poppies and stalks.

Eleanor Jolley, event co-ordinator for the town council, said: “We have so many volunteers to thank for working so hard to bring this terrifically complex and multi-threaded event together.

"It is also wonderful to have the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund, without which neither the Pendle Hill Poppies, nor our primary schools’ outreach programme, could have happened.”

The events committee of the town council has printed thousands of event schedules which are available in advance from shops and eateries throughout the town, as well as from the library and town hall.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price said: “If you want to get the most from Colne Commemorates… 1918 you should plan your day so that you see the things you most want to see, whether it is the Sopwith Camel in The Hippodrome, or the 1918 Fashion Show in the library. We are blessed with so many indoor venues that whatever the weather, we will still have diverse, fascinating, historical and cultural offerings for all the family.”