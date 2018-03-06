Colne development brings new shops and apartments to town centre

Colne Councillors have agreed on the design for the new development on the site of the old Health Centre in the town centre which will see four new shops and a number of apartments being built on the site.

The amended designs - which will now go before the Colne and District area committee on Thursday, 8th March - were agreed on at a recent informal meeting of Colne Councillors in what the deputy leader of Pendle Council, Colne Liberal Councillor Tony Greaves, called a piece of "really good news for Colne."

After the committee deferred the planning application pending discussions on an alternative design in January, Cllr Greaves arranged a meeting between the two parties on the committee (Conservative and Liberal Democrat) and the Labour leader of the Council, Councillor Iqbal.

A second informal meeting had to be proposed after the Conservative representatives did not attend, but Cllr Greaves said of the meeting: “This time there was a good turnout and we had a really useful meeting.

"We agreed on the overall design, which is intended to be in keeping as far as possible with the old Pennine shops on that side of the main street," he added. "We also agreed on a lot of details and in my view we now have a building that will be a real boost to our town. It will be a credit to Colne and to Pendle Council that has grasped the nettle of developing this site."

The proposed development is for four new shops along the main street and in Richmond Court, with apartments above. The old building was bought by Pendle Borough Council some two years ago when the NHS declared it surplus to their needs after the new Health Centre was opened on Craddock Road.

“In my view there is no reason for any more delay – we should pass the planning permission and let PEARL get on with the work," Cllr Greaves said. "Any more delays risk the old health centre falling into dilapidation and turning into an eyesore in the very heart of the town.”