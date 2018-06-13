Colne drug-driver caught with cocaine and cannabis in his system

A drug-driver was found with three substances in his system and was 16 times the legal limit of the main metabolite of cocaine, a court heard.

HGV mechanic Aaron Tschernija had been caught in the early hours in Colne. He had cocaine, cannabis, and benzoylecgonine in his body.

Burnley magistrates were told tests showed the 21-year-old had 65 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 10. He was almost three times the cannabis limit, with 5.9 microgrammes per litre of blood, against the limit of two.

The benzoylecgonine - a derivative of cocaine - reading was 800 microgrammes per litre of blood. The specified limit is 50. The defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr David Lawson, defending Tschernija, told the hearing a disqualification was going to cause him some difficulties. "He is not a regular user of drugs," the solicitor said. "This is a one-off. This is a mistake he bitterly regrets."

Mr Lawson said the defendant, who had taken drugs some hours before he was spoken to by police, was going a relatively short distance to a supermarket.

The solicitor added: "There is no suggestion of any erratic driving. He is a young man in full-time employment. He has clearly made a mistake. He is very remorseful and embarrassed."

Tschernija, of Avon Drive in Barnoldswick, admitted three counts of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, on Corporation Street in Colne, on March 24th.

He was fined £300, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 12 months.