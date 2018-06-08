Colne factory fire was arson attack

Police are appealing for information after a large fire at a factory in Colne yesterday evening (Thursday) is believed to have started deliberately.

Police were called around 6pm yesterday following reports of a fire at Hills Premier Polymers, in Green Road.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue had attended the scene after a fire started close to an industrial unit. A large amount of stock was damaged during the incident before the fire was extinguished around 9-30pm.

Following a joint investigation between fire investigators and detectives, the blaze is being treated as suspicious and an arson investigation is under way.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Det Sgt Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Police, said: “An arson investigation is under way in Colne after a major fire.

“A significant amount of damage has been caused to a plastics factory and after consultation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue, we believe the cause to be suspicious.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about the incident.

“If you saw anyone acting unusually in the area between 5-30pm and 6pm, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1144 of June 7th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.