A Colne man who assaulted a police officer has been fined £80.

Liam O’ Callaghan committed the offence in Colne, on January 19th, Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 32-year-old defendant, of Ruskin Avenue, admitted assaulting the emergency worker by beating him.

He was told to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.