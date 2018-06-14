Colne man behind the wheel whilst over the limit

A 22-year-old man at the wheel over the limit has put paid to his career as a driver, a court heard.

Jordan Brown was spoken to by police on the car park at Colne McDonalds at 1am, after they had received reports of a suspected drink driver. They did not see him drive. He told officers he had been to a barbecue at Skipton and thought he would be alright to get in the car.

Brown blew 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was tested. The legal limit is 35. He had no previous convictions.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates: "He is described by the police as being compliant, happy, and cooperative."

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Brown thought he would be under the limit. The solicitor continued: "The problem that he now faces is the disqualification. He works in Salford. He drives for a living. That can not carry on. He is going to have to make an application for benefits."

The defendant, of Keighley Road in Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol from Gargrave to Colne on May 28th. He was fined £120, with £85 costs, and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 12 months.