Colne Market volunteer's Cancer Research UK head shave

A volunteer on Colne Market is braving the shave to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Jacqueline Anderson (33) will be getting her locks chopped off on Saturday, June 2nd at Colne Market at 2pm to raising funds for Cancer Research UK in honour of her father, Paul Anderson, and daughter, Samantha Carr, who sadly died in a road traffic collision in Scotland.

"I'm hoping to raise £300," said Jacqueline, who volunteers at LJ Allsorts on Colne Market, ahead of the event, at which there will also be a tombola featuring 100 donated prizes. "I know it's a big target but if I can get that it would be great."