Colne nursery welcomes new Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle have attended their first official function, as they visited a Colne nursery for the Royal Wedding celebrations at their Summer Fair.

The Mayor, Councillor James Starkie, and the Mayoress, Janet Starkie, dropped into Newtown Nursery School and Early Years Centre for their Summer Fair on Saturday 19th May, where there was plenty to keep the guests of honour entertained.

"There was a wonderful Royal Wedding celebration feel with staff dressed in red, white, and blue; bunting and flags; cream cakes; and themed face painting," said a school statement. "Children and families who attend the nursery and other local people also enjoyed the various tombolas, games, and a fabulous raffle.

"The event was a great success, helping to raise funds for the nursery."