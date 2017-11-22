Colne pub to host fundraisers for 13-year-old local with leukaemia

A Colne pub is set to mark its reopening following refurbishment with a series of fundraising events to honour a local 13-year-old girl undergoing treatment for leukaemia.



Having reopened as a new Sizzling Pub & Grill following an extensive remodel, The Morris Dancers on Byron Road is keen to honour Morgan Hewitt, who is battling leukaemia for a second time, with the pub and its staff planning a host of fundraising events and activities in the upcoming months, aiming to raise money and awareness in support of Morgan’s family.

Guests of honour at a ceremonial ribbon cutting, Morgan and her family were invited to officially reopen the new-look pub, which - after the two-week refurb - has created five new jobs, with General Manager, Sophie Ashall, saying: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Morris Dancers looks and we were thrilled to have Morgan cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“Morgan is an incredibly brave 13-year-old who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia after relapsing in March this year," Sophie added. "We are pleased to be able to support Morgan’s family by raising money for the Morgan’s Army page which helps to ease the financial strain on the family.

“Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Colne is really exciting for the whole team. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of Colne to see what the new look Morris Dancers is all about.”

For more information, or to make a booking at The Morris Dancers, please head to www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/northwest/themorrisdancerscolne or call 01282 869 516, and for more information on Morgan’s Army and the work they do to help raise money to support Morgan’s family, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/morgansarmy.