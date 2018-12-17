Colne schoolgirl wins MP Christmas card competition

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has released his Christmas card for 2018, designed by a local schoolgirl.

This year’s winner was Martyna Bilska (10) a pupil at Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Colne, who was chosen form hundreds of entries from across 15 local schools.

Martyna's design

Martyna received a prize of her choice up to the value of £150. The two runners-up, who each received vouchers for £50 were two-year-old Betti Dowe from Lakeview Children’s Nursery, Foulridge, and Isabel Whalley, (10) from St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Barnoldswick.

There were also fifteen highly commended winners who all receive a £10 Book Token each.

They were, Samuel Thomas Smith (7), St. Paul's Primary School, Nelson, Georgia-May Wilson (8) St. Joseph’s Primary School, Barnoldswick, Olivia Sanderson (5), Gisburn Road Primary School, Barnoldswick, Nora Monroe-Kendall (3), Lakeview Children’s Nursery, Foulridge, Maizie-Grace Philips (3), Walton Lane Nursery, Nelson, Charlie Woods (10), West Street Primary School, Colne, Umar Rajab (8), Pendle Primary Academy, Nelson, Violet Haddrell (6) Trawden Forest Primary School, Laya Uttley (6), Holy Trinity RC Primary School, Brierfield, Hugo Clapham (4), Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Colne, Lacey Grimshaw (6), St. Michael's and All Angels Primary School, Trawden, Jessica Leigh Baldwin (9) Park Primary School, Colne, Zuzanna Miszta (5), St. Philips Primary School, Nelson, Rabia Tanveer Noreen (10), Barrowford Primary School, Barrowford, and Maddison Farnell (7), Lord Street Primary School, Colne.

Mr Stephenson said: "The standard of entries this year was particularly high and choosing just one winner was really difficult. I hope people will like Martyna’s design, it certainly caught my eye when judging them.

"I would like to thank all the schools and pupils for entering the competition. I would also like to thank this year’s sponsors, West Riding Hyundai without who the design or the prizes wouldn’t have been possible.”

The Christmas cards will be delivered across Pendle and at no cost to the taxpayer.