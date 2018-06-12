Colne store hosting charity awareness-raising days

Shoppers at Colne Sainsbury’s can find out more about three charities during awareness-raising days.

Representatives from BK’s Heroes, the Stroke Association and Alzheimer’s UK will be in store next week to provide information about their work as customers vote for the store’s next charity of the year.

Sainsbury’s staff will then support the winner by fund-raising throughout the year.

BK’s Heroes, which helps tackle brain and kidney disease, will be in store on Saturday and Sunday from 11am.

The Stroke Association will visit from 11am on Tuesday and Wednesday while Alzheimer’s UK will be welcomed on Thursday and Saturday, June 23rd.

Voting will run until Sunday, June 24th.