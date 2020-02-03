Colne Town Council to consult on £250,000 borrowing plans

Essential maintenance and repair work to Colne Town Hall, Alkincoats Park and a number of playgrounds is expected to cost Colne Town Council £250,000.

The day to day cost of running all the services by Colne Town Council, without a very large increase in Precept charge, means that there are insufficient funds available to deal with some of the assets that now need substantial further investment and are of a longer-term nature.

Work being carried out on the town hall

The town council has taken on many of these services from Pendle Borough Council.

The Grade II listed town hall has already benefited from £90,000 of investment, taken out of the revenue budget, but a further £160,000 is needed to replace surfaces as well as equipment at various playgrounds.

To deliver such improvements and also deliver further investment into Alkincoats Park, town councillors have agreed to borrow funds, expected to be £250,000.

Repayment of this loan is already factored into the three-year budget the Council has set. This is part of longer-term plans that may also require some additional Capital Investment in the Town Hall in order to lever in grant funds.

Therefore, the town council intends to hold two consultation events at Colne Town Hall where Precept payers can discuss any queries they may have with officers. These are scheduled for Thursday February 13th from 6pm to 9pm and Sunday February 16th from 1pm to 4pm.

Further information is available on the town council website www.colnetowncouncil.org.uk.