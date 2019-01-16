Combat the January blues with #LancashireListens

Lancashire libraries are taking part in the #LancashireListens initiative for the rest of the month.

Libraries across the county will take the opportunity to promote reading as a way of lifting people's spirits and promoting health and wellbeing.

The selection of mood lifting books will also be available through an interactive app, BorrowBox, allowing library members to download e-books and audiobooks straight to their smartphones, iPads, tablets, laptops or computers.

The availability of this free service means that customers can browse, download and read items 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The app is available for iOS and Android phones, tablets and Kindle Fire.

Customers can also use Adobe Digital Editions to read the items on their desktop computer or laptop.

Several new e-audiobooks will also be available on simultaneous download in January, meaning that people can download the books together and discuss.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "This is a pleasing initiative to combat the January blues.

"I think that getting engrossed in a good book is a great way to lift your mood.

"We've made books as accessible as possible as library members can download their favourite titles no matter where they are, and at any time of the day or night.

"BorrowBox is so handy and easy to use. All our customers need to do is to download the app onto their device and they'll be able to access books around the clock, from the very best authors. A great way to start to feel ready for the New Year."

You can call in at your local library to find out more and take a look at the resources that are available.

Anyone who lives or works in Lancashire can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person. Membership is free and there are no age restrictions.

For more information, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries or call 0300 123 6703.