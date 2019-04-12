Come along and have a hit - Burnley Tennis Club to stage open day on Easter Monday

Burnley Tennis Club is on the look out for the next Andy Murray when it launches its new season on Easter Monday.

The club is hosting an open day on April 22nd and is inviting anyone and everyone to come along and have a go.

A whole host of fun activities are being held throughout the day while qualified coaches will be on hand to offer tips and advice during a series of coaching clinics.

The event starts at 10am with the first coaching session being held for children aged between three and eight-years-old at 11am until noon.

Over the next two hours coaching will be on offer to nine to 12-year-olds (noon till 1pm), teenagers and adults (1pm till 2pm).

The final hour will be open to general play on the club's six outdoor courts.

Chairwoman Donna Livesey said: "Come along and have a go. Don't worry if you have never played before, our friendly team will be on hand to help you."

The club hold coaching sessions in the evenings throughout the week and on Saturdays.

Every Tuesday and Thursday evenings are devoted to social tennis, while the club boasts a number of competitive teams in the East Lancashire Tennis League at senior, ladies,mixed and junior.

Situated on Lower Ridge Close, just off Brunshaw Road, the club also boats a clubhouse with bar.