Coming out of his shell is a walk in the park for Burnley tortoise

Just when you thought you had seen it all, meet Flash the tortoise who loves nothing better than a walk in park!

Flash is a regular at Burnley's Ightenhill Park where his owners, Darren and Christine Feeney, take him for his jaunts.

Flash and his housemate, Scabbers the Skinny Pig

And other park goers are used to seeing Flash as he plods his way through the grass and has a little dig!

The couple decided to take Flash to the park as they only have a backyard at their home and tortoise's love green spaces.

Christine's daughter, Mrs Tracey Brennan, said: "They saw him in the back yard trying to dig but as there was nothing there only space they decided to take him up to the park.

"He has a good walk around as he can go at quite a pace now and people do stop to comment once they realise Flash is there.

"One lady saw my mum and she thought she was stood there on her own but when Darren told her she was watching the tortoise have his walk she didn't believe it until she saw Flash for herself."

Flash is a Horsfield breed of tortoise, which are originally from Russia, and are known to be quite interactive, lively and fun to play with.

Flash, who is around two, lives on a diet of lettuce, dandelion leaves and he is also partial to pear.

He also has a playmate called Scabbers who is a Skinny Pig, a hairless breed of guinea pig.