Community groups asked to help keep Pendle tidy

Pendle Council is backing the Great British Spring Clean campaign for the third year running and is encouraging local groups to take part.



Pendle’s litter heroes include Bradley Primary School, Friends of Marsden Park, Ghausia Girls High School, St Philip’s Primary School, Walverden Primary School and Whitefield Community Association, in Nelson.

Friends of Greenfield Local Nature Reserve and Waterside Neighbourhood Action Group, Colne are taking part plus the Trawden in Bloom group will be out in force.

In Brierfield, Pendle Primary Academy has signed up to take part.

And in West Craven Barnoldswick Glitterati and Love Earby Litter Pickers will be doing their bit as will pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School which has teamed up with Barnoldswick in Bloom.

Other organisations taking part include Roughlee Parish Council, Pick up for Pendle and staff from Pendle Council.

Audrey Drinkwater from the council's Localities team has been contacting local schools and organisations across Pendle.

She said: "Pendle Council will provide litter bags and litter picks and we’ll collect any litter collected at the end of each event during the Great British Spring Clean.

“It’s important that people let us know about their event and register it with us. We know that lots of community organisations help with litter picks and we’re grateful for all their efforts and would love them to be part of this national event."

Organisers also need to register online with The Great British Spring Clean www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean